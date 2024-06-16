AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance
Shares of AGRIW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
