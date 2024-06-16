Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $108.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

