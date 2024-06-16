Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.9 %

ALRM stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $225,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,351 shares of company stock worth $444,570. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 41,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 42,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.