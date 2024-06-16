Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. Albany International has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,388.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

