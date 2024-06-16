Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alexander’s

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ALX stock opened at $213.25 on Friday. Alexander’s has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $237.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.77 and its 200 day moving average is $213.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 119.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.