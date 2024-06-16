Alliance Global Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 267,197 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,348 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

