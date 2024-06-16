American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $50,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,859.10. The company had a trading volume of 143,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,266. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,587.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,667.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,571.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

