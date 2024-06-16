American International Group Inc. Purchases 3,107 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.3% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $76,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 888,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $432,805,000 after buying an additional 466,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 551,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $268,397,000 after buying an additional 371,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $16.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $669.38. 4,447,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $288.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $615.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $675.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

