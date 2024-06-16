Analysts Offer Predictions for Summit Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Summit Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

SUM opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after buying an additional 262,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,837,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,871,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,324,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 714,379 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

