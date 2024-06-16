Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target at C$0.82

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CJR.B shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.65 to C$0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$1.69.

(Get Free Report

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.