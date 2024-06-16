Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$26.50

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD

Insider Activity at Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$39,272.48. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$39,272.48. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 21,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total transaction of C$428,149.41. 9.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$20.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.09. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$16.94 and a 1 year high of C$28.73.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.