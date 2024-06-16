Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price at $66.20

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.17. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

