Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Target Price at C$20.94

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$16.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$19.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. Research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.697861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. In other news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,912 shares of company stock worth $1,824,571. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.