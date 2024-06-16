Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $112.33

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $67.61 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 186,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

