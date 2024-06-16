Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.39. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

