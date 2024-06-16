Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.84% of Apyx Medical worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 145,309 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 608,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 187,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.87. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 45.20%. The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

