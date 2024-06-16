Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 28.2% in May

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,427. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 217,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

