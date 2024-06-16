Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the May 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 205,245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,758,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,984 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 872,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $844.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.43. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ASC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

