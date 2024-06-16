Argus Raises Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $82.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Argus from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.70.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

