Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $142.96 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $142.96 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,507,648 coins and its circulating supply is 181,507,684 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

