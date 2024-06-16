ARK & TLK Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 238,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,787. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.