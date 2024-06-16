ARK & TLK Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 114,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.78. 595,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,129. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

