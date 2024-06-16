ARK & TLK Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 419,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,638. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

