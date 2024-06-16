ARK & TLK Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,198 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. 1,958,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
