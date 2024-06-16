ARK & TLK Investments LLC Buys Shares of 125,818 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,479. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

