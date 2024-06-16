ARK & TLK Investments LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.5% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP remained flat at $48.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

