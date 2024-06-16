ARK & TLK Investments LLC Makes New $628,000 Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 16,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,126,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,636. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

