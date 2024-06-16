ARK & TLK Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
SCHM stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 192,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,697. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.78.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.