ARK & TLK Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,291. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $25.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

