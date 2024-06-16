ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells $877,137.30 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 95,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $877,137.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,546,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,150,420.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $807,209.76.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $51,870.57.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $934,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $928,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Sarina Tanimoto sold 2,343 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $21,133.86.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.88. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

