Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ARTL opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.43. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

