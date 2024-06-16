Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $38.00 at Craig Hallum

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

