Astar (ASTR) Price Tops $0.0763

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Astar has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $434.46 million and approximately $19.94 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,487,262,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,692,400,694 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

