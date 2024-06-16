AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,100 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.9 days.

AtkinsRéalis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448. AtkinsRéalis has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31.

About AtkinsRéalis

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

