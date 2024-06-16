AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,100 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.9 days.
AtkinsRéalis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448. AtkinsRéalis has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31.
About AtkinsRéalis
