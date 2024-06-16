Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $254.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $293.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $225.87 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,438 shares of company stock worth $7,393,778 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

