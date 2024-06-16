Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Chardan Capital from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

RNA stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,872 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,872 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,478 shares of company stock worth $16,118,570. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $15,467,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,761,000 after acquiring an additional 827,647 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,730 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.