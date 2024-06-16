Baby Doge Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.95 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $260.14 million and $8.95 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001677 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000148 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002882 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $6,290,490.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

