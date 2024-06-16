Bank of America Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $180.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $194.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.81.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $148.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.80.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $72,901,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after buying an additional 418,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $58,601,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,516,000 after buying an additional 340,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,976,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.