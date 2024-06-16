Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

B has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.41. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

