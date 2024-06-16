Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.5397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

