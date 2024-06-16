Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0387 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $249.43 million and $1.49 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.21 or 0.05444820 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00045018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00017456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002220 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,110,287 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,730,287 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.