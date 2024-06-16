BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DMB opened at $10.50 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

