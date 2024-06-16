BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
DMB opened at $10.50 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.