Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 746. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $164.55 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.58 and a 200-day moving average of $203.03.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $786.55 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

