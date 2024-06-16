Braze’s (BRZE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.88.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

