Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) PT at C$12.53

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE INE opened at C$10.45 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.72.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.