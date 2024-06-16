Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Cake Box Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CBOX opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cake Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 168.45.

Cake Box Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Cake Box’s payout ratio is presently 7,272.73%.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

