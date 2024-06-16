Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Merlin Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 180,290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

