Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ELV. Barclays raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $607.36.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $534.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $550.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

