Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$45.09.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$41.85 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$33.90 and a twelve month high of C$45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 47.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

