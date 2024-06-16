Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $83.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. Cargotec has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $83.59.

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

