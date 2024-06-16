Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.
Cargotec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $83.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. Cargotec has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $83.59.
Cargotec Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cargotec
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.